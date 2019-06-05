The Bear Valley Springs Cultural Arts Association is sponsoring one of its annual concerts in the park at Cub Lake on June 23. Local musical group Hot Foot will perform.
The members of the band are San Man as the lead vocalist; Ron Brem on guitar and vocals; Kim Shropshire, drums and vocals; and Rob Saranpa on bass guitar and vocals.
The concert begins at 3 p.m. and ends at 5 p.m., with a short intermission. Bring along a picnic snack and a folding chair, and just groove to the music. The band plays classic rock from the '70s, '80s and '90s, along with some country.
The concert is free and a 50/50 raffle will be held.
