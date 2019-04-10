egg 14

Children will have the opportunity to hunt for Easter eggs Saturday, April 20 at West Park, 490 W. D St.

 Tehachapi News file photo

Get ready for family fun in the park. Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District will host its annual Easter egg hunt at West Park on Saturday, April 20, beginning at 2 p.m. The Easter Bunny will pose with children for photos following the hunt.

All children age 10 and younger are invited to join the bunny on a hunt for festive eggs. Bring your own baskets and arrive early.

Special eggs of gold will be redeemable to the bunny for special prizes. Adults may only accompany children age 1 and under onto the field. Volunteers will be available to assist the older children.

Hunt age groups will be :

• Infants to 1 year

• 2 to 4 years

• 5 to 7 years

• 8 to 10 years

For more information, call TVRPD at 822-3228 or email c.torres@tvrpd.org.