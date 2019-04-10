Get ready for family fun in the park. Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District will host its annual Easter egg hunt at West Park on Saturday, April 20, beginning at 2 p.m. The Easter Bunny will pose with children for photos following the hunt.
All children age 10 and younger are invited to join the bunny on a hunt for festive eggs. Bring your own baskets and arrive early.
Special eggs of gold will be redeemable to the bunny for special prizes. Adults may only accompany children age 1 and under onto the field. Volunteers will be available to assist the older children.
Hunt age groups will be :
• Infants to 1 year
• 2 to 4 years
• 5 to 7 years
• 8 to 10 years
For more information, call TVRPD at 822-3228 or email c.torres@tvrpd.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.