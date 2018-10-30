The annual Incredible Edible Bake Sale and Bazaar is something you don’t want to miss! It’s coming up from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 329 S. Mill St.
Start your Christmas shopping early, or just treat yourself to handmade crafts, jams, jellies, and baked goods (and don’t forget those fabulous pecan pies) made by the ladies of the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League. You’ll also enjoy selecting treasures from the assortment of re-gifting items, and enjoying the knowledge that all proceeds of the bazaar are used to support mission projects locally and abroad.
This event is the major fundraiser for the LWML, and is always a favorite in the community. Bring a friend, browse and enjoy a special day.
Corinne Stone is a member of the Lutheran Women's Missionary League.
