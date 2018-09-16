Motivational speaker Jimmy Weldon will present at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 18 at Country Oaks Baptist Church. Admission is free to the event sponsored by the Valley Oaks Interact Club.
Weldon is known as a great American patriot and has had an extensive radio and television career.
He has written a motivational book for young people, "Go Get ’Em Tiger: Becoming the person you want to Be."
Each year in April, Weldon is a featured speaker at Rotary Youth Leadership Awards, a leadership camp sponsored and designed by Rotary District 5240 in which Tehachapi’s Rotary Club is a member.
This past year, six students from Tehachapi (three from Tehachapi High School and three from Valley Oaks Charter School) attended RYLA. It is through the efforts of the Interact Club and RYLA attendees of Valley Oaks Charter School that Weldon is speaking here in Tehachapi.
Weldon speaks from the heart and from his experiences. His message of patriotism, motivation and inspiration resonates with young and old alike.
Judy Trujillo is a member of the Rotary Club of Tehachapi.
