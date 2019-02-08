The Bear Valley Springs Cultural Arts Association is hosting a Pop-up Book Faire on Sunday, Feb. 17, with several panelists who will hold a question and answer period plus expand on their publishing experiences. We have authors from several different realms and a variety of writing styles and publishing experiences to aid aspiring writers in determining their route in the future.
One of the panelists will be Dr. Craig Luther, who received his Ph.D. from UC Santa Barbara in 1987, and served as a U.S. Air Force historian for 27 years, 16 of them at McLellan AFB and 11 more at Edwards AFB. He has, so far, published five books with two more completed and ready to send in.
As you might guess, with his military background, the books tend to deal with war history, particularly World War II.
Another author who is well known in the Tehachapi area is Lauraine Snelling, who writes Christian fiction, often of a romantic bent. Her books deal with historical fiction around Norwegian immigration and are inspired by her own background. Snelling has written more than 80 books with titles such as "A Heart for Home and an Untamed Heart." She goes through an established publisher, rather than dealing with self-publishing. And her books are often written in series.
Next is Alex Zonn, who is the voice of many books on tape. You may have seen him on stage at the Beekay Theatre or performing at Fiddler’s Crossing. He also has worked as a substitute teacher for Tehachapi Unified School District.
Zonn has been the voice of 36 books on tape so far. His genre tends to westerns, like Zane Gray, but not as famous, he said. The books he has recorded can be purchased on Amazon, Audible or iTunes. He has been working this route since 2014.
He has so much more to tell you. E-books and books on tape are a legitimate way to publish, and the options are rapidly expanding.
We hope you find all these authors engaging and give you a great cross-section to help you, no matter what direction your writing takes.
The Book Faire takes place at the Oak Tree Country Club, 29500 Lower Valley Road, Bear Valley Springs, and begins at 2:30 p.m. Call Andi Hicks if you need a gate pass or for more information at 818-427-5650.
Linda Coverdale is coordinating the event.
