There was a time in my life when, if someone had asked what biblical character I identified with the most, and I had answered honestly, I would have said Judas. That’s not a very high opinion to have of oneself as a Christian believer, but I understand now why I felt like an unworthy betrayer of God.
The years of hearing from the pulpit that eternal damnation and hellfire are all that await those guilty of “lusting after strange flesh” and committing “sexual immorality,” can weigh upon a soul like a heavy millstone that crushes any sense of self-worth.
But I also found hope in the Scriptures. Hope that told me, in Psalm 139, that God had searched me and known me, that he understood my thoughts from afar, that I could not run away from him, and, most importantly, that I was “fearfully and wonderfully” made: “My frame was not hidden from you … Your eyes saw my substance, being yet unformed. And in your book they were written, the days fashioned for me, when as yet there were none of them.”
Eventually, I would find a God or higher power of my own understanding who teaches me, sometimes in a Christian context, sometimes in a Buddhist one, sometimes in a secular one, that I am an important, integral and contributing part of his creation — gender identity, sexual orientation and all.
Holding fast to this knowledge — this faith — I was excited to help The Center for Sexuality & Gender Diversity (formerly The Gay & Lesbian Center of Bakersfield), where I serve on the board of directors, put on “Faith’s Rainbow: Acceptance and Contributions of LGBTQ People in Local Spiritual Communities.” This interfaith panel and discussion event on Sept. 21 also involves the efforts of Cal State Bakersfield's Kegley Institute of Ethics (KIE), where I volunteer; and the university’s Institute for Religion, Education, and Public Policy (IREPP).
The purpose of this community event is twofold: to discuss the value of accepting and engaging LGBTQ people in spiritual congregations, and to raise awareness about LGBTQ-welcoming-and-affirming religious organizations and resources in Kern County — and we have them: from Taft, to Bakersfield, to Tehachapi, to the Kern River Valley area, and all the way out to Ridgecrest.
LGBTQ people of faith need affirming.
Jan Hefner, the center’s executive director, said that a number of LGBTQ clients seeking services report that family rejection is often triggered by loved ones’ faith-based beliefs that condemn alternative sexual orientation and/or gender identity lifestyles as wrong or sinful.
“We work to help individuals build self-esteem and develop a sense of community with those who accept them as they are,” Hefner said. “Because of societal or family rejection, LGBTQ persons are at higher risk of experiencing mental anguish that can lead to substance abuse, depression, anxiety and self-harm. We don’t have statistics that help us understand how faith-based rejection contributes in creating this disparity, but many people tell us of sadness and grief at feeling separated from a faith community.”
Kegley Institute Director Dr. Michael D. Burroughs noted, “KIE is dedicated to supporting and facilitating important ethical conversations in our community, so we were excited to collaborate with the center and CSUB IREPP to facilitate this community-focused event. The ‘Faith’s Rainbow’ panel will provide an important opportunity for dialogue, community-building and LGBTQ-affirming resource sharing for all in attendance.”
In thinking about where to hold Faith’s Rainbow, we eventually decided on the center itself, since it is also a spiritual space as the home for our Sunday Mindfulness Mediation Group, now going on its second year. Meditation group leader Alex Medina, who works for Kern County Behavioral Health & Recovery Services, is one of the panelists. He will be representing a Buddhist as well as a 12-step recovery program perspective on spirituality.
Other panelists include The Right Rev. David Rice, bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of San Joaquin (Christian) and Dr. Liora Gubkin, associate dean and director of CSUB, IREPP (Jewish and Unitarian Universalist). The moderator will be Dr. Nate Olson, KIE's associate director.
We hope the community will join us for this event, which, to quote Psalm 133 this time, aims to reflect the sentiment: “Behold, how good and how pleasant it is for brethren to dwell together in unity!”
Amen.
