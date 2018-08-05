As children turn 4 or 5 years old, many parents have this question run through their mind: “Is my child prepared for kindergarten?” Concerned? You're not alone!
This is a big milestone in a family when you realize your kids are growing up and getting ready to go off to school. It might be stressful, overwhelming and emotional all at once. Whether the family has a single parent, a stay-at-home parent, or both parents work, every family is faced with this situation and the struggle to make the right decisions for the child.
So how do we know if our children are ready for kindergarten and how can we prepare them? Most schools have an assessment process for 5 year olds where they interview the child, go through a checklist and evaluate if the child is kindergarten ready. These checklists typically cover areas such as development in social knowledge and interactions, self-control, approach to learning, listening skills and cognitive thinking, verbal skills, gross motor skills, fine motor skills, reading readiness and mathematical readiness.
Each parent might have a different approach on how to prepare their 4 or 5 year old for all the categories mentioned above. One parent might purchase or make practice books, flashcards and resources to teach their children at home. Others might consider putting their children in a Pre-K or T-K (transitional kindergarten) program at a school with a teacher in a classroom setting.
There is not one right way and each family should choose what works best for them. For both options, there are free resources available to help assess your child.
Amy Applegate is a parent at Heritage Oak School.
