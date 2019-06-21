Santa Claus is shedding his heavy red suit and putting on his flip-flops and Hawaiian shirt once again as the 3rd annual Christmas in July hosted by Marty Pay Insurance Agency returns to Tehachapi.
Come see Pay as Santa Claus wearing his summer attire from 4:30 to 7 p.m. July 16 at the insurance office located at 212 W. F St.
Toys will be collected through the Toys for Tots program and distributed to children in the local community. Drop off new, unwrapped toys at Marty Pay Insurance Agency, City Hall, Tehachapi Treasure Trove, Country Real Estate, Race Communications, Bank of the West or Tehachapi Martial Arts.
Those who donate toys will receive a coupon for each toy donated to be entered for a chance to win a big-screen TV donated by Sage Ranch as well as other terrific prizes. You do not have to be present to win.
Pay, who has owned his local business for 29 years, said he has always had a "soft spot" for Toys for Tots and enjoys giving back to the city.
"All of the toys are distributed locally, and some of them are distributed earlier in the year. I just give the toys to the school, and we leave it to their discretion," Pay said.
The Toys for Tots program is run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve. Local reserves help coordinate toy collections each year to redistribute to children in need in that area. As a veteran of the Marine Corps, Pay is a supporter of the program.
Dozens of people came to celebrate Christmas in July last year, and Pay said he gathered 250 toy donations. Pay also coordinates a Toys for Tots event in December each year, and gathered 550 donations last season.
"The number of toys we collect every year is increasing," Pay said. "Also, everybody who donates a prize will be on the Nice List."
Food will be provided by Jake's Steakhouse and Red House BBQ. Bring the kids and come meet Santa.
For more information, call 822-3737.
