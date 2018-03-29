J&M Dance Center’s dance company competed against dozens of dance studios from around the state for prestigious top honors at Showstopper, the largest dance competition in the country on the weekend of March 24 at the Disneyland Hotel in Anaheim.
These 28 talented dancers earned 14 overall Top 10 awards, 8 Double Platinum awards (the highest award given) and 18 Platinum awards. Their production entitled “The Bayou” even earned Double Platinum and 1st Place Overall!
Their Tiny Company received 9th Place Overall out of 18 dances, their Petite Company received 8th Place Overall out of 41 dances, their Junior Company received 9th Place Overall out of 30 dances, and their production received 1st Place Overall.
Bethany Shugart received 9th Place out of 93 dances, Cambria Baldwin received 8th Place out of 93 dances, Paige Chavez received 6th Place out of 93 dances, Avery Wood received 8th Place out of 68 dances, Christine Olson received 9th Place out of 68 dances, Maile Hernandez received 5th Place out of 68 dances, Makenzie Shugart received 5th place out of 94 dances, Matthew Benton received 2nd Place out of 68 dances, Kamryn Sherman received 9th Place out of 65 dances and Maile Hernandez and Christine Olson’s duo received 5th place.
This qualifies J&M Dance Center to attend to the Showstopper National Finals.
Mindi Schiefelbein is with J&M Dance Center.
