The Jacobsen Middle School PTO is in the midst of its biggest fundraiser of the year, selling its $10 discount cards through Oct. 30. They are available at the school.
JMS students have the chance to raise funds for the school and win prizes, according to a flier from the school.
The $10 discount card offers a wide variety of discounts from local businesses.
"We enjoy supporting our community here in Tehachapi and take pride in contributing to the local economy," the flier said.
