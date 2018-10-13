The Jacobsen Middle School PTO is in the midst of its biggest fundraiser of the year, selling its $10 discount cards through Oct. 30. They are available at the school.

JMS students have the chance to raise funds for the school and win prizes, according to a flier from the school.

The $10 discount card offers a wide variety of discounts from local businesses.

"We enjoy supporting our community here in Tehachapi and take pride in contributing to the local economy," the flier said.