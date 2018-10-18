Jake's Steakhouse celebrated 15 years as one of Tehachapi's popular restaurants with an intimate gathering held Oct. 17. So, what makes the local eatery a success?
"I serve food that I like and I think people will like," said owner Barbara Ferrante.
Instead of fancy frills, Ferrante said her restaurant concentrates on putting food on the table that people will enjoy eating. Other than her delicious menu, Ferrante attributes her success to a great staff.
Ferrante said she uses only the freshest, high-quality food, and will be featuring a new menu soon.
"I think it's amazing that, in this climate in California, to have a small business be able to celebrate 15 years," said Ida Perkins, president of the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce. "We are very excited and very happy to be a part of Barbara's anniversary."
Perkins said she is a regular customer of Jake's Steakhouse, and recommends the restaurant as a great place to go for business meetings. Her favorite menu item?
"They make the best patty melt sandwich that I have ever had," she said.
Bruce and Tina Landsberger, who have been regular customers for 11 years, agree with Perkins, but also favor the fillet and pasta dishes.
"They don't have anything bad here," said Tina Landsberger.
When customers ask them what they recommend, longtime employees Beth Cogan, a waitress of 10 and a half years, and Michelle Acuna, serving manager for 11 years, agree: the ribeye.
"Barbara is great to work for, and we have a really good staff," Acuna said. "I really enjoy coming into work every day."
Other customer favorites include the seasonal lamb lollipops, said Marilyn Morphis, and the prime rib sandwich, said City Manager Greg Garrett.
"In today's business environment, it's really hard to keep a restaurant open. Barbara has perfected that, and we wish her luck and 15 more years of service," Garrett said.
Jake's Steakhouse will feature a scrumptious Thanksgiving feast, which will be served at three meal times: 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m.
Said Ferrante, "I always tell people to make sure they make a reservation, because we are always booked."
Jake's Steakhouse will also be available for holiday parties, but will be closed Christmas Day.
Jake's Steakhouse is located at 213 S. Curry St., and can be reached by calling 822-6015. More information can also be found at jakessteakhouse.net.
