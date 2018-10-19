Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce Directors Stephanie Garcia, Carolyn Wiles, Sally Perriman-Lawrence, Kellie Dudevoir and Carl Gehricke; Chamber President Ida Perkins and Chamber Ambassadors Pat Doody, Carol Duetsch and Sandra Honea along with City Manager Greg Garrett joined John the Plumber for the grand opening of their new office on Oct. 18.
John the Plumber is located at 225 E. H St. For more information, call 661-823-8031.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.