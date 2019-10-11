Time to get decked out, Tehachapi.
Don your finest attire and be ready to party as you are invited to join your local theater community for a special fundraising bash in commemoration of Tehachapi Community Theatre’s 50 year golden anniversary. This special event, dubbed Night of 100 Stars, takes place at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at The Slice of Life Enrichment Center, 48771 W. Valley Blvd..
Your reservation to our glamorous gala includes a catered gourmet dinner, no-host bar (featuring our specialty cocktail in honor of founder John T. King), silent auction, blind wine pull and of course, plenty of great entertainment.
The glamorous evening begins with a complimentary beverage and cocktail party entertainment by the Gary Mazzola Trio. Make merry with your fellow arts patrons as you bid on the fabulous items in our silent auction and enter the blind wine pull. Imbibe a John T. Kingtini from the bar as you find your way to your table for a gourmet dinner. Top it off with a musical tribute from past favorite TCT productions (crafted by musical director Chris Guarente) starring current favorite TCT entertainers Liz and Jarrod Tiede, Anya and Joe Lathrop, Jamie Uhtof, Jason Johnston, Christina Scrivner and Christian Parker.
At TCT, we are proud of our first 50 years and look forward to bringing you more of the excellent quality productions you’ve come to expect at our BeeKay Theatre. Your tax-deductible reservation is $80 per person or $150 per couple, available only at TCTonstage.com/gala. This exclusive evening of dressing up and incredible community spirit is available to only 100 reservations and sure to sell out, so sign up now.
For additional information, contact Fran Riggs at 823-4501. We hope to see you at Night of 100 Stars and at the BeeKay for our 51st season of laughter, tears and thought-provoking shows.
Shanan Harrell is a member of the Tehachapi Community Theatre.
