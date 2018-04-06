Bring your four-legged loved ones to the American Cancer Society's Bark for Life, a canine event to help fight cancer. Wearing purple is encouraged.
Registration is at 9 a.m. with the walk at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 14, at the Train Depot Museum at Tehachapi Boulevard and Green Street.
Cost is $15 per dog. All dogs must be on leashes.
Registration forms are available at Canine Creek Pet Wash & Boutique, Rescued Treasures, Glamour Salon and at relayforlife.org/tehachapica. Call Barbara Villasenor at 332-4975 for more information.
