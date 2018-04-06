Bark_6005.JPG

These dogs arrive in style for a previous Bark For Life fundraiser and walk held at the Railroad Depot. Dressed in knitted jackets and bonnets, Saradon, Miya and Herbie live with the Rokey family in Tehachapi.

 Nick Smirnoff / For Tehachapi News

Bring your four-legged loved ones to the American Cancer Society's Bark for Life, a canine event to help fight cancer. Wearing purple is encouraged.

Registration is at 9 a.m. with the walk at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 14, at the Train Depot Museum at Tehachapi Boulevard and Green Street.

Cost is $15 per dog. All dogs must be on leashes.

Registration forms are available at Canine Creek Pet Wash & Boutique, Rescued Treasures, Glamour Salon and at relayforlife.org/tehachapica. Call Barbara Villasenor at 332-4975 for more information.