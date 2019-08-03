The bi-annual Take Your Best Shot photo contest saw 100 entries by 30 photographers this year, all vying for a chance to win Best of Show.

"Take Your Best Shot sure provoked a wonderful turnout of photographers of all ages for this year’s contest sponsored by Tehachapi Valley Arts Association and Gallery ‘N’ Gifts," said Gale Caldwell, president of TVAA.

Best of Show went to a San Diego man, Gary Grela, who was a first-time top winner of the contest. Grela took the top prize and first place in the category of Animals for his stunning photograph, "Ready to Nap."

"This picture was taken at the San Diego Zoo," said Grela who captured one of two female Asian Leopards born about nine months ago. "I went down one morning to try out a new lens and she was out playing around. I was at the right place at the right time."

Grela's photo also made it into the San Diego fair.

He said he is going to start playing around with night photography.

"But I love big cats," he said.

Taking first place in the Flowers category and third place in the Animals category was Anna Dohnke, who has been entering the contest for the past four years.

"I have been taking some photography classes from a local photographer, and she took us all out and we were kinda wandering around and this really caught my eye," Dohnke said of her vibrant photograph titled "Tehachapi Wildflowers."

Vincent Hernandez took first place for his altered image titled "Unfaded Colors," which he took at the Flag Raising Ceremony on Memorial Day at Philip Marx Central Park.

"I've entered the contest quite a few times, but I've haven't won best of show yet," said Hernandez, adding that his winning entry was his first altered image photo he submitted.

A reception was held on First Friday, Aug. 2, at Gallery 'N' Gifts, where the public had a chance to view all entries featuring seven categories.

Taking home prizes this year were the following:

Altered Images

1st place Vincent Hernandez

2nd place Sonja Bronson

3rd place Ron Robbins

Honorable mention Devinann Sherwood

Animals

1st place Gary Grela

2nd place Gary Grela

3rd place Anna Dohnke

Honorable mentions to Todd Sherwood, Samantha Mellinger and Gannon Hutchinson

Elements of Design

1st place Mikailey Judkins

2nd place Nelson Gonzales Amado

3rd place Laurie Rott

Honorable mentions to Todd Sherwood and Gannon Hutchinson

Flowers

1st place Anna Dohnke

2nd place Jeanette Pool

3rd place Francoise Renard

Honorable mention Nelson Gonzalez Amado

Landscape & Nature

1st place Samantha Mellinger

2nd place Ron Robbins

3rd place Laurie Rott

Honorable mentions to Todd Sherwood and Ron Robbins

Travel

1st place Todd Sherwood

2nd place Samantha Mellinger

3rd place Sonja Bronson

Honorable mentions to Gannon Hutchinson and Kelli Horton

Youth Photography

1st place Isabella Dohnke

2nd place Kiera Judkins

3rd place Isabella Dohnke

Honorable mentions to Denver Robbins and Isabella Dohnke