The bi-annual Take Your Best Shot photo contest saw 100 entries by 30 photographers this year, all vying for a chance to win Best of Show.
"Take Your Best Shot sure provoked a wonderful turnout of photographers of all ages for this year’s contest sponsored by Tehachapi Valley Arts Association and Gallery ‘N’ Gifts," said Gale Caldwell, president of TVAA.
Best of Show went to a San Diego man, Gary Grela, who was a first-time top winner of the contest. Grela took the top prize and first place in the category of Animals for his stunning photograph, "Ready to Nap."
"This picture was taken at the San Diego Zoo," said Grela who captured one of two female Asian Leopards born about nine months ago. "I went down one morning to try out a new lens and she was out playing around. I was at the right place at the right time."
Grela's photo also made it into the San Diego fair.
He said he is going to start playing around with night photography.
"But I love big cats," he said.
Taking first place in the Flowers category and third place in the Animals category was Anna Dohnke, who has been entering the contest for the past four years.
"I have been taking some photography classes from a local photographer, and she took us all out and we were kinda wandering around and this really caught my eye," Dohnke said of her vibrant photograph titled "Tehachapi Wildflowers."
Vincent Hernandez took first place for his altered image titled "Unfaded Colors," which he took at the Flag Raising Ceremony on Memorial Day at Philip Marx Central Park.
"I've entered the contest quite a few times, but I've haven't won best of show yet," said Hernandez, adding that his winning entry was his first altered image photo he submitted.
A reception was held on First Friday, Aug. 2, at Gallery 'N' Gifts, where the public had a chance to view all entries featuring seven categories.
Taking home prizes this year were the following:
Altered Images
1st place Vincent Hernandez
2nd place Sonja Bronson
3rd place Ron Robbins
Honorable mention Devinann Sherwood
Animals
1st place Gary Grela
2nd place Gary Grela
3rd place Anna Dohnke
Honorable mentions to Todd Sherwood, Samantha Mellinger and Gannon Hutchinson
Elements of Design
1st place Mikailey Judkins
2nd place Nelson Gonzales Amado
3rd place Laurie Rott
Honorable mentions to Todd Sherwood and Gannon Hutchinson
Flowers
1st place Anna Dohnke
2nd place Jeanette Pool
3rd place Francoise Renard
Honorable mention Nelson Gonzalez Amado
Landscape & Nature
1st place Samantha Mellinger
2nd place Ron Robbins
3rd place Laurie Rott
Honorable mentions to Todd Sherwood and Ron Robbins
Travel
1st place Todd Sherwood
2nd place Samantha Mellinger
3rd place Sonja Bronson
Honorable mentions to Gannon Hutchinson and Kelli Horton
Youth Photography
1st place Isabella Dohnke
2nd place Kiera Judkins
3rd place Isabella Dohnke
Honorable mentions to Denver Robbins and Isabella Dohnke
