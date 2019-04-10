The Judkins sisters, who have been entering the Tehachapi Valley Art Association's All Youth Art Contest for many years, took home the top prize in each of their age groups.
Kiera Judkins won Best of Show for grades kindergarten through 8th and Mikailey Judkins won Best of Show for grades 9th through 12th.
Other winners included:
• Grades kindergarten through 2nd
1st place - Rose Dillenbeck
2nd place - Theo Swihart
3rd place - Alana Lacount
Honorable mentions - Abigail Lesnia, Gwendolyn Hashimoto, Chloe Ragsdale and Greta Haas
• Grades 3 and 4
1st place - Luke Korhonen
2nd place - Olivia Glover
3rd place - Calle Ragsdale
Honorable mentions - Anabelle Werner, Dylan Cash, Connor Craig, Talitha McMahon and Warren Woolf
• Grades 5 & 6
1st place - Olivia Rodriguez
2nd place - Madeleine Martinez
3rd place - Julissa Medina
Honorable mentions - Nicolae Swihart, Emily Kennison, Kassie Stilson, Heidi Holmes, Liam Haas and Hannah Regan
• Grades 7 & 8
1st place - Mark Nicholson
2nd place - Indyand Swinhart
3rd place - Isabelle Dohnke
Honorable mentions - Katherine Davis, Raven Bradley, Bridget Buge and Grayson Kamerer
• Grades 9 & 12
1st place - Cora Sweeney
2nd place - Erika Wells
3rd place - Saida Woolf
Honorable mentions - Versailles Zendajas, Chris Kimmery Jr. and Ella Whitney
Michelle Miller writes publicity for Gallery 'N' Gifts Fine Arts Room.
