Kern Audubon Tehachapi will host its quarterly meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Golden Hills Elementary School, 20215 Park Rd.
Master falconer Steve Shaw will speak about how hawks, eagles and owls are different and the use of hawks and falcons in falconry. He will also discuss major threats to raptors and songbirds. Shaw will bring a falcon and Harris hawk for the program, and is open to folks having a picture with a raptor in hand.
He will also speak about the Nature Park in Golden Hills (Tom Sawyer Lake), which is a site for falconry.
Carol Gates is the representative for the Kern Audubon Tehachapi.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.