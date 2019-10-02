Kern Audubon Tehachapi will host its quarterly meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, at Golden Hills Elementary School, 20215 Park Road.
John Rowden will speak about Plants for Birds: Growing healthy communities for birds and people together.
Audubon's bird-friendly communities conservation strategy is guided by the principle of improving communities all over the country by providing birds with food, shelter, safe passage and places to raise their young. Native plants provide resources that support birds in each of those areas, and research is demonstrating that even small patches of habitat planted with natives — down to the yard and neighborhood scale — can benefit birds.
Rowden will summarize the benefits that native plants provide to birds and explore the resources we have to support the planting of natives, with a particular focus on the Tehachapi area.
A raffle and refreshments will follow the meeting. For more information, call Carol Gates at 300-1429.
Carol Gates is the representative for the Kern Audubon Tehachapi.
