The Kern Audubon Tehachapi fourth Saturday field trip will be to the Stallion Springs Horse Thief Lake and golf course on Saturday, June 22.
Participants are asked to meet at the parking lot at the lake, which is on the right after the covered bridge, at 8:30 a.m., or in the Burger King parking lot at 8 a.m. to caravan to Stallion Springs.
Dress in layers and bring a hat, water, snack and binoculars. Loaners will be made available.
There will be a walk around the abandoned golf course so some hiking will be involved. Lunch at P-Dub's in Stallion Springs will follow around 11 a.m.
For more information, call Greg at (818) 645-3664.
