Registration is now open for nonprofits to prepare for Give Big Kern, “One Day to Celebrate the giving spirit of Kern County!”
Since 2016, Give Big Kern has been helping Kern County nonprofits engage local donors and volunteers through online crowd funding and pledges, raising a cumulative total of $556,000 in unrestricted funds and securing upwards of 140,500 pledged volunteer hours.
While this online giving day event doesn’t take place until Tuesday, May 7, there is a very important reason why organizing agency Kern Community Foundation starts rallying nonprofits for training early in the New Year.
More than a 24-hour online fundraiser, Give Big Kern is a nonprofit strengthening initiative. Starting in January, participating nonprofits are afforded many opportunities to increase their visibility, capacity and sustainability through a series of mandatory and optional training webinars, in-person workshops, online videos and other training aids, special outreach events, media opportunities and more.
Trainings begin with a mandatory webinar at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 9, and an in-person workshop that may be attended in Bakersfield on Jan. 11 or 16, or in Ridgecrest or Kernville on Jan. 17. Participants may attend the webinar live or watch a recording that will be made available the following day.
Agencies having 501(c)(3) nonprofit status that deliver services in Kern County, are registered with Kern Community Foundation, and have a Silver or higher rating on GuideStar.org, a data clearinghouse on nonprofits, qualify to participate. Some Tehachapi/Caliente area agencies that have participated in Give Big Kern and other programs of Kern Community Foundation in the past include Marley’s Mutts Dog Rescue, Equine Rescue Outakuntrol, Have a Heart Humane Society, Pacific Waterfowl Rescue, and Heritage Oak School.
To register, visit www.kernfoundation.org and click on the link that says “Nonprofits click here to register” on the first slide on the home page.
Kern Community Foundation offers Give Big Kern at no cost to Kern’s hard-working nonprofits as part of its mission: “Growing Community. Growing Philanthropy.” Everything from the website givebigkern.org, powered by technology partner GiveGab, to printed and downloadable marketing materials, to friendly competition cash prizes for nonprofits that raise the most dollars, engage the most donors or volunteers, etc., is paid for by Kern Community Foundation thanks to generous sponsorship support from our community partners.
The givebigkern.org website has a “Frequently asked questions” page for donors and nonprofits interested in engaging in the upcoming giving and fundraising fun.
Louis Medina is manager of community impact at Kern Community Foundation. Contact him for more information, including opportunities for business community members wishing to impact Kern's entire nonprofit sector by sponsoring Give Big Kern in 2019, at Louis@kernfoundation.org or 616-2603.
