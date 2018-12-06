The Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra announces its 2018-19 Young Artist Competition.
The competition is open to any Kern County resident, age 14 through 22. The young artist must be able to play a regular orchestra instrument and a standard orchestral work. The young artist will receive a $500 scholarship and have a chance to play a concerto with the Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra at its May concert.
The application for the Young Artist Competition must be postmarked by Dec. 31. Finalists will perform for a panel of judges on Saturday, Jan. 19. Go to tehachapiorchestra.com for an application. For more information, call 823-8249.
Karen Budai is the director of publicity for the Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra.
