Summer is the time for fun and travel, and the Kick-Stomp Ensemble should bring plenty of both when they bring their wild mixture of edgy folk, punk and world music to Fiddlers Crossing on Saturday, July 27.
The travel, of course, will be a musical journey throughout the world — spanning many cultures, traditions and languages. This eclectic quartet will even take us to a cantina in a galaxy far, far away, playing a popular tune on the banjo. Be prepared, however, for a world slightly twisted and perhaps even upside down!
The ensemble was formed in 2013, when a Ukrainian and two Filipino brothers joined forces in San Diego with a punk rock drummer. Under the name Quel Bordel, and with a slightly different configuration, these young musicians have toured Europe and the United States multiple times, and played numerous festivals.
As Kick-Stomp Ensemble, the group consists of Jake Skolnick, guitar and vocals, Aaron de la Rosa, banjo, guitar and vocals, Allen de la Rosa, bass guitar, and Nick Sitar, drums.
The Kick-Stomp Ensemble is ready to rev up a little mid-summer madness at Fiddlers Crossing.
Tickets may be purchased at Mountain Music, Tehachapi Treasure Trove, Tehachapi Furniture in Old Town, and Lucky’s Barbershop, or online at Fiddlerscrossing.com. For reservations, call 823-9994. Tickets to the concert are $20, and as always, coffee and goodies are included. The concert begins at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. sharp.
On the horizon: The Fire, Dana Hubbard, Lisa Sanders & Brown Sugar.
And don’t forget to join us in Central Park for the third Concert in The Park, featuring Indie Folk-Rock band “The Novelists,” presented by Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District in association with Fiddlers Crossing and MusicMX Entertainment.
Deborah Hand-Cutler owns Mountain Music, where she teaches cello and mountain dulcimer.
