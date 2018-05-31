The Sixth Annual Kickin’ Cancer in the Butt Run will be June 9 at Meadowbrook Park. Sign-ups are still in process and will go through the start of the race! Registration begins at 6 a.m. and the Run/Walk will start at 7 a.m.
This year there is a 5K run or walk; everyone can come out and enjoy the day by participating in a great event and raising funds for the American Cancer Society Relay for Life Tehachapi event. All funds raised will benefit research in fighting cancer — sign up and be part of the fight against cancer!
Cost is $35 per runner/walker. Price includes a cool hot/cold tumbler and an insulated beach/grocery bag that can hold up to 36 cans. The bag is being sponsored this year by Hungry Howie’s and Krempien Health & Fitness. The tumblers are sponsored by Adaptive Aerospace and Lehigh, and without these incredible generous sponsorships the run could not offer such super participation gifts. Medals will go to the top three places in each age category for the 5K run only.
Early registration and bag pickup will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday, June 8 at Flex It Pink by Save Mart. Come get your bib and participation gifts, or register for the event. First 100 participants will receive the gifts only.
For more information, please call Barb Villasenor at 661-332-4975 or email her at barbvillasenor@hotmail.com. You can also register online at https://www.active.com/tehachapi-ca/running/distance-running/kickin-cancer-in-the-butt-run-2018?int.
Duana Pera is an event lead for Tehachapi Relay for Life.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.