On Saturday, Sept. 21, we will close off South Green street between the Heritage Museum and the Errea House from noon to 3 p.m. and fill the street with activities and games for kids both young and old. The goal of our annual Kids Day at the Museum is to develop an interest in local history through experiences that teach and entertain.
Booths will be set up on Green Street where a display of antique cars and an information table will welcome visitors. There will be activities in the Heritage Museum, Errea House and on Green Street.
We will offer more than 15 hands-on activities in addition to displays and demonstrations. There will be an all-new scavenger hunt, a camel to pet, quilt blocks to sew, bees to watch, acorns to grind, things to paint and color, bracelets to bead, bird feeders to make, games to play, a piano to pump, prizes to win, and lots more fun.
There is no age limit. Admission and all activities are free.
If you’d like to help during Kids Day, or if you have questions, call or text Dixie Coutant at 599-1889.
Kerri Esten is a docent of the Tehachapi Museum.
