The Kiwanis Club awarded scholarships to three Tehachapi High School graduates this June. They were introduced to the membership at a recent meeting by Scholarship Chairperson Marian Stephens. She began by thanking Dick Cavanaugh and Liz Wolfe for serving on the selection committee. Each of the three winners then addressed the Kiwanis members.
Emma Stanley made good grades in high school, and she acknowledged she worked hard to maintain a high grade point average. She said she really had to focus on her studies, but there were extra activities that made high school a “lot of fun.” She plans to attend Bakersfield College and major in psychology. She expressed appreciation for the scholarship, and her mother, Rachel Stanley, echoed those sentiments.
Christine Asatryan agreed that the extra activities made school “pretty great.” She was a member of Key Club, which is sponsored by Kiwanis. She likes helping people and logged 400 hours of community service as a member of the Interact Club. She said, “Helping others helps yourself.” She will attend UC Davis and major in English literature. Her parents, John and Tamar Asatryan, expressed their appreciation to Kiwanis and their pride in their daughter’s achievement.
Julia Miller was a member of California Scholarship Federation and the National Honor Society. She held a leadership role in those organization. She was also a soccer player. She had been home schooled in seventh and eighth grade and was reluctant about attending THS, but she found it was stimulating and broadened her interests. She plans to attend Masters University online for the first year. She will work to help with the cost of her future education. She wants to major in agribusiness. Both Julia and her mother, Becky Miller, thanked the Kiwanis Club for their support.
Kiwanis meets Wednesdays at noon at Gold Mountain Sports Bar. The club’s mission is to improve the lives of children. Guests are encouraged to attend meetings and consider joining the club. Call 823-4848 for information.
Phyllis Belcher is a longtime Tehachapi resident, and is involved in various volunteer organizations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.