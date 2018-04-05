Kiwanis Club was fortunate to hear from two historic women, American Association of University members who participated in Women’s History presentations. Diane Bergstrom portrayed poet Edna St. Vincent Millay and Laura Amstead was Beverly Cleary, a children’s author. Both were informative and entertaining.
Millay was an American poet and playwright who received the Pulitzer Prize for Poetry in 1923. She was also known for her feminist activism.
At 102 years old, Cleary is America’s most successful living author. There have been 91 million of her books published since her first one was published in 1950. She designated her birthday on April 12 as DEAR Day — Drop Everything and Read.
During March, AAUW members representing historic women made presentations at Golden Hills, Cummings Valley, Jacobsen Middle School, Lions, Masons, BVS Women’s Club and Democratic Club. It was a good experience for the audiences as well as for the presenters.
Kiwanis is an organization dedicated to serving children of the world. The club meets at noon every Wednesday at the Tehachapi Police Department’s Community room. Guests and prospective members are always welcome.
Call 822-5379 for further information. See facebook.com/Kiwanis Tehachapi.
Phyllis Belcher is a member of AAUW.
