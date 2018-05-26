Sandy Chavez is passionate about her work as center coordinator for Salvation Army. She recently shared the reasons for her enthusiasm with Tehachapi Kiwanis Club. In just the first quarter of this year, she reported, 3,143 people were able to get food to feed their families. The center distributed 109,901 pounds of donated food.
Albertsons is the largest donor to Salvation Army, and they give food that is about to exceed its expiration date. Volunteers sort this food, making sure it is still in good condition. Chavez said, “We could not get along without our volunteers. They sort food, sweep and clean. They are wonderful.”
In addition to providing food, those in need may receive help with utilities and lodging. During the first quarter of this year, 301 senior citizens received services from the center. Salvation Army can do these things because of the generosity of those in the community who donate money. The Red Kettle drive is a major fundraiser and Kiwanis members always ring the bell, which summons donors.
Kyle Yeats, a Kiwanis member, aided Chavez with her report by preparing a Power Point program. He is the community center coordinator for Salvation Army and is involved with an after-school program that daily serves about 30 youth between 6th and 12th grade. That program not only provides a place to “hang out,” but participants also are exposed to culture and the arts.
An important guest at the Kiwanis meeting was Ricardo Ybarra, who is lieutenant governor of Kiwanis Division 33. He was impressed with the report about the good Salvation Army does in Tehachapi.
Kiwanis has a new meeting place at Gold Mountain Sports Tavern in Great Oaks Plaza, which is on Highway 202 near Tehachapi-Woodford Road. The club meets each Wednesday at noon. Guests and prospective members are welcome to attend. Call 823-4848 for more information.
Phyllis Belcher is a longtime Tehachapi resident, and is involved in various volunteer organizations.
