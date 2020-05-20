The Kiwanis Club of Tehachapi, in partnership with Boy Scout Troop 136, celebrates Memorial Day and the beginning of a healthy summer on May 25 with the delivery of flags to the front yards of subscribers within the Tehachapi city limits.
Kiwanis Display the Flag Project teams deliver big U.S. flags on 10-foot poles to residents and businesses on six patriotic holidays of the year. The next flag display days are Flag Day (June 14), Independence Day (July 4), Labor Day (Sept. 7) and Veterans Day (Nov. 11). The first flag display day of the year is Presidents Day.
The deliveries enable subscribers to proudly fly American flags even when they are not home or when their businesses are closed. The $50 fee goes to scholarships and other service activities for children in the Tehachapi area.
Subscribers can sign up now. Call Tina Cunningham at 822-4515.
Kiwanis is sponsoring a new “Acorn Scramble” 50/50 opportunity drawing. The object is to guess the number of acorns in the jar. The jar will be on display at the Kiwanis booth at Main Street Tehachapi Farmers Market throughout the summer, and the drawing will be held on the final day of the Farmers Market, Aug. 13.
Tina Cunningham is the secretary for the Kiwanis Club of Tehachapi.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.