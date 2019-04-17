The Kiwanis Club of Tehachapi announces that Tehachapi Mayor Susan Wiggins will be the featured speaker at the Kiwanis 33rd Annual Prayer Breakfast on May 2. A native of Mojave and a Tehachapi community leader, Wiggins will share her personal story and vision.
The theme of the event, “Love One Another” (#Love1Another), is taken from the words Jesus spoke as recorded in John 13:34: “Love one another, just as I have loved you.”
The Men of Faith Quartet will present upbeat, modern contemporary gospel and Southern gospel music at the breakfast, to be held at McMullan Hall of St. Malachy Church, 407 W. E St., at the intersection of Mill and E streets. The Prayer Breakfast begins at 6:45 a.m. and is the first of three events held in Tehachapi on the National Day of Prayer.
Local clergy will lead in prayers for the nation.
Tickets are $10 each or $70 for a sponsored or group table. Tickets are available from Kiwanis members. Caterer Linda Pettitt will serve up a delicious breakfast.
For more information or tickets, call Kiwanis Prayer Breakfast chairman Don Bowman at 822-5516 or Tina Cunningham at 822-4515.
Tina Cunningham is the secretary for the Kiwanis Club.
