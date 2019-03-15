Each year, the Bear Valley Springs Cultural Arts Association sponsors an art show the week before Easter Sunday. This year, the show will run from April 14 through 21 at the Oak Tree Country Club, with the traditional opening reception taking place from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, April 14.
Five artists donate a piece of their work each year, and different mediums are represented, from photography to fused glass, oil paintings to acrylics, to watercolor, sculptures or colored pencil.
One of our generous donors this year is an established semi-professional photographer who has had good fortune in the past selling his works at our art show. Larry LaCom is a recent newcomer to the Tehachapi area, but his name is already well-known in the art community and has won ribbons for his work at Gallery 'N' Gifts.
LaCom grew up in an artistic family. Both his parents were into art all his life. When he went into the workforce, LaCom worked as a professional graphic artist. At one point, the photographer working for the corporation retired and recommended LaCom for the position. He grew up in Encino, and after a lot of moves, ended up in Chatsworth. He and his wife, Mari, moved to Tehachapi in 2016 when he retired.
His photography focuses on nature and on portraits. At his previous place of employment, the Metropolitan Water District of L.A. County, he actually did the portraits of the executives.
Currently, LaCom is teaching photography at Slice of Life Enrichment School on Valley Boulevard. The present class consists of adults 18 and older, but he will teach as young as middle school students.
The work he is donating is titled "Trona Pinnacles at Early Dawn."
Linda Coverdale is a member of the Bear Valley Springs Cultural Arts Association.
