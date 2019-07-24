The good news is that Tehachapi's most anticipated, charitable fundraiser of the year, Cheers to Charity, will return to Aviator Park Saturday, Aug. 10, from 6 to 10 p.m.
The bad news is that only a handful of tickets remain, so patrons are strongly encouraged to buy their passes while they still can.
For the sixth year of this annual fundraiser, music, food, wines, craft and home-brewed beers will be served under a canopy of trees. Desserts, non-alcoholic elixirs, choice cigars (available for purchase) and a silent auction are also be on tap.
"Last year, dancing was a huge hit ... so we expanded our dance floor," said Mary Beth Garrison, president and founder of Cheers to Charity.
According to Garrison, Cheers to Charity has become a celebration of flavors with dozens of food, wine, beer and non-alcoholic choices. Tehachapi’s own Dorner Family Vineyard, Tehachapi Wine & Cattle Company, Stray Leaves Vineyard, Los Viajeros Vineyard and Triassic Legacy Vineyards will be there to pour their wine. Justin Vineyards, Opolo Vineyards, Tobin James Cellars, Temblor Brewing and Great Change Brewing will also join the celebration.
Additional wines and craft beers will be added to the evening’s offerings; and 18 home brewers will compete for the now-coveted Cheers to Charity medallion.
"We are the only home-brew competition in Kern County," Garrison said. "It's a big deal. These are local home-brewers that really work hard on crafting an excellent beer. It has always been a really big hit of the event."
According to Lydia Chaney, Cheers to Charity director and president of the Economic Development Council, the money generated by the annual Cheers to Charity event through ticket sales and sponsorship is poured right back into the community.
"For some of the local nonprofits, like Search and Rescue, they have to buy their own equipment, so with our donation to them, they can afford that equipment. It helps them be better for our community," said Chaney.
In addition, Chaney said the event attracts a number of tourists and outside folks who stay at local hotels and frequent local businesses and restaurants.
Said Chaney, "That helps the economy here as well."
Not only is the event anticipated each year as a great party, but it is also known as a big charity event, said Chaney.
"We are doing something for charity, and that, to me, is different than we are just going out to have some wine. People are really anticipating the event of the year knowing that it all goes back to charity. It makes it pretty special," she said.
2019 proceeds will benefit: Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley Foundation, Friends of the Tehachapi Library, Tehachapi Society of Pilots, the Central California Animal Disaster Team, Tehachapi Mountain Search and Rescue, Tehachapi Rotary Foundation, Tehachapi Valley Wrestling Club, Tehachapi Parks Foundation and Stallion Springs Community Emergency Response Team.
"The thing about Cheers to Charity, at the end of the day, it's just a wonderful evening out, and you see people you haven't seen in weeks or months. It's comfortable, its relaxing, and its a fun night out on the town, and yet it benefits so many nonprofits, and that's why I do it," said Garrison.
To date, Cheers to Charity has raised $151,000 for local nonprofits. Garrison said she is hoping to hit more than $200,000 with this year's event.
Said Garrison, "The great thing about Cheers to Charity is that we say we are going to do it, it's given, and then it's done."
General admission: $70/$75 at the door. Designated Driver tickets are $30 and $70 respectively. Log on to cheerstocharity.net or Eventbrite.com to purchase online or buy tickets at Veritas Tapas and Wine Bar, Dahlia’s a Boutique, and P Dubs Grill on South Street.
