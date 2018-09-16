The grand finale celebration for Relay for Life will be held Sept. 22.
Join the 2018 Relay Committee for a look back on the impact Relay had on our community since 2004. Party for a Cure will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. at Woods Pavilion. It will start with an Opening Ceremony honoring survivors and conclude with the last Luminaria Ceremony to remember all those we have lost to cancer.
Tickets are $15 ($20 at the door) and will include dinner, entertainment, raffles, and an opportunity to help the American Cancer Society fight cancer. Tickets can be purchased by calling 327-7827 and asking for Christina or by visiting Glamour Salon, Country Real Estate, Re/Max, or Dignified Home Loans. Survivors are invited for free but still need a ticket. There are only 200 tickets available for the event. All funds raised will be a donation to the American Cancer Society.
For more information, text or call Barbara Villasenor at 332-4975. Or email Duana Pera at duanapera@yahoo.com.
Duana Pera is on the Tehachapi Relay Committee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.