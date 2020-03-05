California State University Bakersfield Antelope Valley will offer Teacher Credential Information Sessions Friday, March 13, at the campus at 43909 30th St. West, Building 100 in Lancaster.
Sessions will begin at 4 p.m. for multiple subject (elementary); at 5 p.m. for special education (all grades); and at 5:30 p.m. for single subject (junior/high school).
No fee or reservation is required to attend, and free parking is offered in Lot 12 off the 30th West entrance.
For more information, call 952-5080 or email avted@csub.edu.
