The penitential season of Lent will begin on Ash Wednesday, Feb. 26, at St. Malachy Church with celebration of Mass and distribution of ashes.
Ash Wednesday Masses will be at 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Prayer Services during the day include Liturgy of the Word with ashes distributed at noon and at 4 p.m. with children of the religion classes in attendance at the 4 p.m. service.
Stations of the Cross will be conducted each Friday of Lent at 6 p.m. in the church.
Each Friday of Lent the Stations will be led by certain parish organizations including the children of the parish taking their turn on the second Friday of Lent.
Each Friday, after the Stations, the congregation may move to McMullan Hall to share a simple meal of soup and bread or partake of a Lenten fish dinner prepared by the Knights of Columbus. The fish dinner requires a small fee.
Lent is a penitential season lasting from Ash Wednesday until Holy Saturday as a remembrance of Christ’s fast in the desert and as a preparation for Easter. The Fourteen Stations of the Cross (The Way of the Cross) stand in remembrance of the Passion of Christ on his journey to Calgary (Golgotha).
Pat Gracey is a longtime parishioner, historian and choir member at Saint Malachy Church.
