With Christmas right around the corner, Santa Claus and his elves are busy collecting the wishes of all girls and boys.
Tehachapi News will once again collect Letters to Santa, but this year we have agreed to forward them on to the North Pole where they will be read. Each child's letter will receive a reply from Santa, and it will be mailed directly to your home for free.
Santa asks parents to sit down with their children and help them write what they wish for most this Christmas season. Drop off or mail letters to Tehachapi News, 411 N. Mill St., no later than 5 p.m. Dec. 12. Look for the form in the Tehachapi News print edition.
Each letter should include the child's full name, age and mailing address, and telephone number clearly printed on the reverse side of the letter by the parent. With so many letters received each year, Santa requests only one letter per child.
A selection of the children's letters received by Tehachapi News will also be included in the Dec. 19 print edition.
So whether you are naughty or nice or somewhere in between, send Tehachapi News your Letters to Santa, then keep an eye on your mailbox for his reply.
For more information, contact Tehachapi News at 822-6828.
