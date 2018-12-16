Tehachapi News invited children to write their letters to Santa. A selection of those that have come our way are included here.
Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low around 40F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low around 40F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: December 16, 2018 @ 9:23 pm
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.