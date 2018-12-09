Tehachapi News invited children to write their letters to Santa. A selection of those that have come our way are included here.
Letters to Santa: There's nothing like telling jolly 'ol St. Nick your Christmas wish
- Tehachapi News
-
Most Popular
Articles
- Tehachapi sees its first snow of the season
- Tehachapi man sentenced to 28 years in prison for stalking, possession of explosive device
- The latest commercial burglary: Police catch suspect fleeing AT&T Cellular with TV
- Lynne Small, 1943–2018
- PHOTO GALLERY: Cold temperatures don't stop Tehachapi's Christmas Parade
- Park and Ride transit center almost ready for use
- 'It’s a great opportunity for families to come together': Local Oral Language Festival a success
- Stelva (Steve) Louis Ketcham, 1947-2018
- The state of Tehachapi's roads: 'We have to maintain all our roads equally as much as we can'
- Kim Burke
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.