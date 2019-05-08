Close to 150 people came to the Tehachapi Library on May 4 to celebrate May the Fourth Be With You with their 2nd Annual "Star Wars" extravaganza.
Members of the famous 501st Legion showed up, including Darth Vader, Boba Fett and an Imperial Pilot. Young Padowans attended Jedi training and obtained a light saber, and then all participants received a galactic passport to get stamped as they traveled the galaxy to planets and stations with fun activities at each.
At Endor, they made Ewok puppets and catapults. At Dagobah they made Origami Yodas and tested their knowledge. At Hoth they made Stormtrooper Snowflakes and snow globes, as well as stuffing people inside a Taun Taun. In the Death Star, they shot storm troopers with Nerf guns. Goodie bags were given for completion of a "Star Wars"-themed scavenger hunt throughout the library.
The event ended with snacks outside in the cantina and a costume contest. Many thanks to all of our volunteers and sponsors, including True Value, Save-Mart, Carlos' Donuts and Little Caesars, who made a spectacular event.
Timaree Torres is the library tech for Tehachapi Library.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.