The Tehachapi Library held a "Fright Night" haunted library event for teens on Oct. 26. Almost 100 teens showed up for what is planned to be an annual event.
Attendees got to witness a real live paranormal investigation by Tehachapi Mountain Paranormal Investigators. They also participated in a scavenger hunt, braved the basement book stacks' haunted maze, had fun with a photo booth, enjoyed a generous candy bar and participated in a costume contest.
This event was made possible by a grant award from Cheers to Charity, Friends of the Library, The Loop newspaper, candy donations from Walmart, donated prizes from Tehachapi Virtual Reality Arcade and hard work from the library's Tehachapi Teen Advisory board and the Tehachapi High School Interact Club.
Timaree Torres is a library tech for the Tehachapi Library.
