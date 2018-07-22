Teens gathered in the Tehachapi Branch Library Courtyard for a "Hamilton"-themed ball on Saturday, July 7.
Attendees were taught a Court Dance by Frances Heywood, a retired dance instructor, after which they enjoyed refreshments and a dance party under the twinkling lights as the sun set.
The library's next teen event will be Saturday, Aug. 4 with a Percy Jackson theme and an epic game of Capture the Flag.
Timaree Torres volunteers with teen events at the library.
