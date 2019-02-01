There is a new picture at Tehachapi Library thanks to Helen McAllister and American Association of University Women.
It was painted by McAllister in response to AAUW’s program on suicide prevention. The program reminded McAllister of a suicide in Tehachapi that was prompted by bullying.
The painting, a photo collage, is based on a children’s book by Macus Pfister, "The Little Moon Raven." It is an imaginative and poignant story about finding the strength to overcome bullies and find the magic within yourself.
AAUW President Laura Amstead contacted library branch supervisor Veronica Wilson. She welcomed the donation and plans to have it hung in the children’s section of the library. Wilson said she was pleased to receive the painting and wants to display other paintings by local artists.
McAllister has painted many pictures of the local scene. Some of her painting are displayed around town. The most memorable are at the Keene Café, The Railroad Depot, and the Tehachapi Community Church. Several local citizens have purchased her paintings for their home. Stop by the library and check out the book and see the painting.
Phyllis Belcher is a longtime Tehachapi resident, and is involved in various volunteer organizations.
