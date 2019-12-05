Hogwarts.jpg

The Tehachapi library will host its second annual Hogwarts Yule Ball family event.

 Contributed by Timaree Torres

After attracting some 250 people last year, the Tehachapi Library will host its second annual Hogwarts Yule Ball family event from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 for all wizarding folks (and muggles too).

There will be fun activities for all ages, a library news release said.

"Dress in your wizarding best, be sorted into your house, get a wand, attend classes such as potions and herbology, get your Patronus, participate in wizard duels, hunt for horcruxes and fantastic beasts, gather a team to play in the Quidditch tournament, attend the Yule Ball, and check out the live owl demonstration," according to a library announcement.