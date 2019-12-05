After attracting some 250 people last year, the Tehachapi Library will host its second annual Hogwarts Yule Ball family event from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 for all wizarding folks (and muggles too).
There will be fun activities for all ages, a library news release said.
"Dress in your wizarding best, be sorted into your house, get a wand, attend classes such as potions and herbology, get your Patronus, participate in wizard duels, hunt for horcruxes and fantastic beasts, gather a team to play in the Quidditch tournament, attend the Yule Ball, and check out the live owl demonstration," according to a library announcement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.