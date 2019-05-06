A total of 19 shiny tiaras were crowned on Miss Tehachapi and Miss East Kern County queens during a first-time-ever combined pageant held Saturday evening at Cummings Elementary School.
Capturing the title of Miss Tehachapi 2019 was Lily Crawford, a senior at Tehachapi High School.
Crawford's court will include:
Teeny Tiny Miss Tehachapi Arizona Jaylynn
Mini Miss East Kern County Yatzil Escobar
Tiny Miss Tehachapi Hailey Boles
Tiny Miss East Kern Tehachapi Sevyn Tercy
Tiny Miss East Kern County Tori Tyner
Little Miss Tehachapi Kaia Hutchinson
Little Miss East Kern County Tehachapi Deanna Vidales
Little Miss East Kern County Kylee Girvan
Petite East Kern County Marissa Minneci
Young Miss Tehachapi Emily Boles
Young Miss East Kern County Tehachapi Evangelina Vidales
Young Miss East Kern Couny Aubrey Ellis
Teen Miss Tehachapi Melissa Archuletta
Teen Miss East Kern County Katrina Sparks
Miss East Kern County Tehachapi Haley Van Wey
Miss East Kern County Niya Gonzales
Ms. East Kern Couny Delia Garza
Ms. Inyokern Heidi Stroh
The newly-crowned queens will be required to make a number of appearances at community and regional events in representation of the pageant.
