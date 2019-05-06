2019 miss tehachapi

Lily Crawford was crowned Miss Tehachapi Saturday night at Cummings Elementary School in the annual pageant. Crawford is surrounded by her court, including queens from the Miss East Kern County pageant.

 Darla A. Baker / Tehachapi News

A total of 19 shiny tiaras were crowned on Miss Tehachapi and Miss East Kern County queens during a first-time-ever combined pageant held Saturday evening at Cummings Elementary School.

Capturing the title of Miss Tehachapi 2019 was Lily Crawford, a senior at Tehachapi High School.

Crawford's court will include:

Teeny Tiny Miss Tehachapi Arizona Jaylynn

Mini Miss East Kern County Yatzil Escobar

Tiny Miss Tehachapi Hailey Boles

Tiny Miss East Kern Tehachapi Sevyn Tercy

Tiny Miss East Kern County Tori Tyner

Little Miss Tehachapi Kaia Hutchinson

Little Miss East Kern County Tehachapi Deanna Vidales

Little Miss East Kern County Kylee Girvan

Petite East Kern County Marissa Minneci

Young Miss Tehachapi Emily Boles

Young Miss East Kern County Tehachapi Evangelina Vidales

Young Miss East Kern Couny Aubrey Ellis

Teen Miss Tehachapi Melissa Archuletta

Teen Miss East Kern County Katrina Sparks

Miss East Kern County Tehachapi Haley Van Wey

Miss East Kern County Niya Gonzales

Ms. East Kern Couny Delia Garza

Ms. Inyokern Heidi Stroh

The newly-crowned queens will be required to make a number of appearances at community and regional events in representation of the pageant.