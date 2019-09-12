little women

The cast of "Little Women" includes (back row, from left) Eric Leiss as Professor Bhakti, Donald Gardiner as Father, Joanne Woolf as Aunt March, Zachary Finch as John Brooke, Sierra Christian as Meg, Deborah Groome as Hannah the maid, Bradley Gallella as Laurie; (front row, from left) Hannah Clare as Jo, Wendy Clare as Marmee, Saida Woolf as Beth, and Lily Seymour as Amy.

 Courtesy of P.J. McBroom

TCT’s “Little Women” will continue at the Beekay Theatre through Sept. 29. Written and directed by Monica Nadon, "Little Women" is an adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s original novel.

Tickets: adults $18, children 12 and under $10, seniors and active duty military $16 at the box office; current TCT members $15 online only. Tickets available at Tehachapi Furniture and Tehachapi Treasure Trove, or online at tctonstage.com.

Show times: Fridays/Saturdays of Sept. 20, 21, 27 and 28 at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday matinees of Sept. 22 and 29 at 2 p.m. Performed at the BeeKay Theatre, 110 S. Green St., in downtown Tehachapi.