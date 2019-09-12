TCT’s “Little Women” will continue at the Beekay Theatre through Sept. 29. Written and directed by Monica Nadon, "Little Women" is an adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s original novel.
Tickets: adults $18, children 12 and under $10, seniors and active duty military $16 at the box office; current TCT members $15 online only. Tickets available at Tehachapi Furniture and Tehachapi Treasure Trove, or online at tctonstage.com.
Show times: Fridays/Saturdays of Sept. 20, 21, 27 and 28 at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday matinees of Sept. 22 and 29 at 2 p.m. Performed at the BeeKay Theatre, 110 S. Green St., in downtown Tehachapi.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.