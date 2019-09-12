The cast of "Little Women" includes (back row, from left) Eric Leiss as Professor Bhakti, Donald Gardiner as Father, Joanne Woolf as Aunt March, Zachary Finch as John Brooke, Sierra Christian as Meg, Deborah Groome as Hannah the maid, Bradley Gallella as Laurie; (front row, from left) Hannah Clare as Jo, Wendy Clare as Marmee, Saida Woolf as Beth, and Lily Seymour as Amy.