"The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" opened to a delighted audience last week! Here are a few highlights from the satisfied patrons.
Get your tickets now before they sell out. "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" plays at the beautiful BeeKay Theatre through Aug. 12: Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sunday matinees at 2 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased at Tehachapi Treasure Trove, Tehachapi Furniture or online at www.tctonstage.com. Please note: This show is rated PG-13 for adult language and situations.
Gather your hive and buzz on down to the BeeKay! It's a h-i-t!
Shanan Harrell is with Tehachapi Community Theatre.
