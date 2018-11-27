Tehachapi Community Theatre's latest production, "Sherlock Holmes and the Case of the Christmas Carol," opened to rave reviews over Thanksgiving weekend.
Don’t miss this charming heart-warmer of a play at the historic BeeKay Theatre located at 110 S. Green St.
This PG-rated show runs through Dec. 9 with shows on Friday and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. Tickets are available online at tctonstage.com or at Tehachapi Furniture and Treasure Trove.
See you at the BeeKay!
Here’s what some of the patrons had to say:
Shanan Harrell is a member of the Tehachapi Community Theatre.
