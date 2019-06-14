Tehachapi Community Theater is proud to present "The Foreigner," a fun two-act comedy by American playwright Larry Shue. The winner of two Obie Awards and two Outer Critics Circle Awards, "The Foreigner" follows the misadventures of a British duo visiting a rural fishing lodge in Tilghman County, Ga. The local performance is directed by Shanan Harrell.
Sgt. Froggy LeSeur is a British demolition expert who occasionally runs training sessions at a nearby military base, and his companion Charlie is his pathologically shy friend who is dragged by LeSeur to the rustic abode to forget his troubles.
Charlie’s fear of conversation and socializing give way to a plan where Charlie takes on the persona of a non-English speaking exotic “foreigner” so that the other lodgers will ignore him and allow him to get some well-deserved rest and relaxation.
A devious plot, female secrets, and a confrontation with some of the county’s unsavory citizens all contribute to a stay at the lodge that is far from the restful escape that Charlie expected.
"The Foreigner" is a funny-bone-breaking play that will transport audiences to a funny “foreign” land.
Daniela Peregrina is with the theater.
