Local artist Tina Dille, who is best known for her stunning Raven watercolor and acrylic creations, has been invited to participate in POW! WOW! Antelope Valley by painting a 16 feet by 25 feet mural during the event. The public is invited to come and watch Dille paint a mural featuring her raven muse, Penut, during the week-long event from Oct. 14 through 21.
"I am so excited and honored to be among 24 top-notch contemporary artists, most flown in from across the nation, for a festive week of creating murals where everyone can watch the process from start to finish," Dille said.
Dille's mural will be located near the Lancaster Museum of Art & History, at 767 W. Lancaster Blvd. Hosted by MOAH, the POW! WOW! will conclude with a block party from 2 to 6 p.m. Oct. 21.
Dille said she typically creates her watercolors using 26 inch by 40 inch synthetic paper. Her participation in the mural event will stretch upon her talents, including size, working vertically and by using spray paints in addition to acrylics.
The cultural event originated in Hawaii, but has since grown into a global network of artists, gallery shows, lecture series, mural projects and more.
According to the MOAH website, founder Jasper Wong described the event as POW!, for the impact art has on a person, and WOW!, as the reaction that art has on a viewer.
"Together, they form POW WOW, which is a Native American term that describes a gathering that celebrates culture, music and art," writes Wong.
Dille explained her inspiration.
"That little Penut sure did open up a door for me," Dille said. "I had the extraordinary experience of sharing my home and studio with Penut back in 2014. I am still painting ravens and proud to be a part of this event."
By participating in the POW! WOW! event, Dille said she will be switching gears as an artist.
"I want to continue one with this public art," she said. "Museum and gallerias are wonderful venues, but public, outdoor art is a great concept."
The event will include a car show, live music and new exhibit opening at MOAH. For more information, visit www.lancastermoah.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.