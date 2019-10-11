Local author Jerry D. Mathes II has much to celebrate these days after being chosen as one of PEN America's Justice Fellowship writers commissioned for 2019-20.
Mathes was one of eight emerging or established authors to receive an award for his novel in progress, "In Strange Company." His book is based on a young man who has an undiagnosed mental illness who is subject to depression and other anxiety issues and gets caught up in a crime and sent to prison.
"There is nobody there to help treat his mental illness, and he suffers more things while in the prison system. It's a story about how he is trying to cope with all his dark thoughts and depression," Mathes said.
In the novel, the inmate learns how to play music, which helps him.
"It's a work of fiction, but the facts would be that this state exists within the normal world," Mathes said.
The author said he became interested in the subject after being incarcerated in a federal prison on a firearms charge in the mid-1980s, which destroyed his military career.
"I saw firsthand what goes on within that system," he said.
According to the PEN America website, the aim of the Fellowship is to bear witness and capture stories about incarcerated individuals, their families and the wider impact of the criminal justice system.
"Our goal is to ignite a broad, sustained conversation about the dangers of over-incarceration and the imperative to mobilize behind rational and humane policies," the website reads.
Mathes said he has completed his first draft of "In Strange Company." In order to receive the award he was required to go through a rigorous interview process to determine if he could complete his novel within the required eight-month period.
"Because I have a pretty solid track record..., they knew that I was the kind of person to get it done," said Mathes. "This is a huge honor for me... one of the best awards I have ever won."
In addition to being a published author, Mathes is a photographer, book critic and librettist. While finishing his bachelor of arts in English at Lewis-Clark State College, he was awarded a Jack Kent Cooke Foundation Scholarship that funded his MFA in fiction writing at the University of Idaho.
Two of his books are "Shipwrecks and Other Stories," and a memoir, "Ahead of the Flaming Front: A Life on Fire," about his experiences fighting wildfire throughout the American West for 14 seasons, including four years on an elite helicopter rappel crew.
Asked what advice he would give to fledgling authors, the single father of two daughters said, "Basically, anybody who wants to be a writer, needs to write. They need to be persistent at it because persistence will win over talent and win over content. You just have to keep going, going, going."
When he's not working on his novel, Mathes teaches English at Bakersfield College.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.