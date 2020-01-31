February's First Friday will see something special. Local author Kathleen Kline will do a reading of some of her short stories at Olde Vineyard Charm.
Olde Vineyard Charm, located at 108 W. Tehachapi Blvd., will be open for First Friday, as usual, and will host this local author.
"I enjoy playing with words while bringing joy to others while providing entertaining escapes when you have only a little time to yourself," Kline wrote in a news release.
Inside the pages of Kline's booklet, "When You Only Have Time For A Quickie," you will be treated to short stories for the busy times in your life, when you only have time for a short read.
Kline, who has enjoyed writing and editing since 1991, is an author who spins a yarn, while letting you see the hope in possibilities, hints at love, and the presentation of strong women in stories that entertain.
This is an author who has worked in the newspaper and magazine industries while writing and editing for others. Her published credits are many. Stories of Kline’s have been included in Stories That Lift(.com), Tales of Our Lives, What’s Your Story? A Memoir and more.
"My booklet is designed to help you let your lunch breaks, train rides and/or soaks in the bathtub be a time for a little reading break," Kline wrote.
Olde Vineyard Charm store will host First Friday, Feb. 7, with Kline to do a reading at 6 p.m.
"Plus, with Valentine's Day right around the corner, this booklet is a great gift idea to give to your favorite reader in your life (even if that reader is you) or as a gift for someone you want to build the desire to read in," Kline wrote.
